ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two hundred and twenty-seven new troopers walked across the graduation stage Wednesday at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. They say now more than ever, they are proud to represent the state police, but also New York State diversity.

One Albany grad, Shaquavia McKnight, says her inspiration to take the pledge is to make people see troopers a little differently. “Bridging that gap between law enforcement and the community. Reaching out to women and people of diversity and people who look like myself,” she explained to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

To reach that goal, she’s aiming her sights high when considering where her career as a New York State Police trooper will take her. “I’d love to maybe be one of the highest-ranking females in this field. I want to be a role model to a lot of different people around the world, and reaching out to different people in the community makes me feel great,” Trooper McKnight said. “I want my son to continue to look up to me and know that whatever you want to do in this life, you can do it. Do not ever stop, don’t give up, keep pushing, and consistency is key. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.

NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen says these new troopers have been put through the wringer for the last seven months. Their intense training also includes courses on de-escalation and mental health, evolving state police to keep pace with increasing crime, but also exploring different ways to solve problems.

“We used to have rote memorization and a lot of academics, a lot of marching. We’ve evolved over time to now, where they are getting a week’s worth of training given by the Office of Mental Health. They’re learning to deal with people in deep crisis, and then in addition to that academic training, they have folks from the Office of Mental Health and experienced troopers act out scenarios and they have to deal with them. It’s some of the most realistic and advanced training available,” Bruen explains.

“I defy you to see a better looking, sharper group than the New York State Police—particularly when they’ve just graduated. We have to focus in on continually getting the best people in the door to become troopers, because you don’t need a trooper when things are easy. You only need troopers when times are tough,” he goes on to say.

One graduate has a family connection inspiring her journey. Trooper Tatiana Edmondson is following in her mom’s footsteps, making them the first African-American mother and daughter to both be in active service together. “My mom is my role model, she’s my everything. Every time, she goes all the way out for people, to help people,” Tatiana says.

“I had her at seventeen, so she’s been with me all the way. I graduated in 2004, and we took a picture with her with my stetson on and she didn’t want to take it off and running around,” laughs her mother, Trooper Tamesha Edmondson.

Another shining example for future generations and for each other. “I’m very proud to be her mom. There’s no words to describe how I feel. I want to cry, and I want to shout to the world, this is awesome!” exclaims Tamesha. “My dream is to work together with her, have her show me a thing or two.”

“I know I have some big shoes to fill, but I’m excited for it. I know I just started, but I feel like a trooper, and I’m here to make change and to be a good role model,” Tatiana says.