Grace and Monachino win Democratic Primary for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Democrats have chosen their 2 candidates for Family Court Judge by wide margins, although a third candidate has been nominated by a third party.

Mara Grace and Sandy Monachino were the top 2 vote getters in a 5 way Democratic race yesterday.

They each received more than 2,200 votes.

Josh Shapiro came in third with over 1,200 votes.

Pete Charnetsky and Tim Thayne came in a distant 4th and 5th respectively.

However, the Working Families Party held a primary as well and Shapiro and Monachino came in 1st and 2nd in a 4 way race.

Shapiro tells NewsChannel 34 that he will be consulting with his family before deciding whether to actively campaign for the November election on the Working Families line.

The Republican candidates for the 2 seats on Family Court are Veronica Gorman and Brett Noonan