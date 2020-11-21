Governor Wolf to sign main spending bill

HARRISBURG, PA (FNN) – According to First News Now, Governor Wolf’s office stated that Wolf will sign the main spending bill.

The $11 billion no-new-taxes spending package cleared passage in a lame-duck Friday night session in Pennsylvania’s Legislature, as lawmakers worked to reduce a multibillion-dollar deficit caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and carry state government operations through the rest of the fiscal year.

It was stated that lawmakers voted as they hurried to finally put to rest their two-year session.

The main spending bill passed the chamber, 104-97, and the Senate, 31-18.