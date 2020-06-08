Governor marks 100th day since first case of COVID-19 in New York State

One the day New York City enters Phase 1, Governor Cuomo shared another important milestone for the state.

It has been 100 days since New York had its first COVID-19 case.

The Governor praised New Yorkers, saying he is proud of the way they have followed protocols.

The city and state landmarks were also lit up in blue and gold light yesterday as a way of saying thank you.

He adds that many states are still seeing their number of cases increases, while New York continues to fall, effectively bending the curve.

There are 702 positive cases in the state, the lowest number since March 16th.

“If you had told me one-hundred days ago that we would be reopening, when we didn’t even know how bad it was going to get. I mean, we had some dire predictions. Remember what those early projection models said, that it would overwhelm our hospital system by doubling the capacity in the hospital system,” he said.

As New York City faces its opening, Cuomo also announced the city would be performing 35,000 tests per day.

58,000 tests were conducted statewide yesterday.