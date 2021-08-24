Governor Kathy Hochul takes office

ALBANY, NY – Kathy Hochul has made New York State history.

As of 12:01 A-M this morning, she became the first female governor of the Empire State and 57th overall.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca reports on what she had to say during her first address to New Yorkers as their governor.

It was a brief speech about 10 minutes, long but there was a lot to unpack.

The big focus was on fighting COVID and getting kids back into the classroom safely.

((Kathy Hochul, Governor))

We need to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly at least for now.

She also wants the Department of Health to issue a directive on universal masking at schools.

Other priorities were increasing vaccination rates and preparing for booster shots.

She also wants to get rent relief out to people quicker.

She says the state will launch a targeted campaign and hire more staff to process applications.

((Kathy Hochul, Governor))

I am not at all satisfied with the pace that this COVID relief is getting out the door. I want the money out now. I want it out with no more excuses and delays.

We are still waiting for the Governor to make her choice for Lieutenant Governor.

She’s said that will be a person from New York City.