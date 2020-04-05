Governor Hutchinson to provided COVID-19 update to the public, 830 cases in Arkansas, 16 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
Watch the video below:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 16 with 830 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a Sunday, April 5th news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:
Governor Asa Hutchinson updated on the situation of the state.
830 total cases confirmed in Arkansas with 67 cases hospitalized.
Dr. Nate Smith then updated the breakdown of the numbers in Arkansas.
87 new cases since Saturday which was the largest single-day increase.
Yell and Phillips counties were added bringing the total to 64 counties.
18-24 6.6%
25-34 29.6%
35-64 34.9%
65+ 26.4%
35% underlying
27 cases are currently on ventilators.
97 patients have recovered
Forrest City has 8 inmates who have tested positive with 15 to 20 more with symptoms.