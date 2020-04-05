Governor Hutchinson to provided COVID-19 update to the public, 830 cases in Arkansas, 16 deaths

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Watch the video below:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 16 with 830 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a Sunday, April 5th news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Governor Asa Hutchinson updated on the situation of the state.

830 total cases confirmed in Arkansas with 67 cases hospitalized.

Dr. Nate Smith then updated the breakdown of the numbers in Arkansas.

87 new cases since Saturday which was the largest single-day increase.

Yell and Phillips counties were added bringing the total to 64 counties.

18-24 6.6%

25-34 29.6%

35-64 34.9%

65+ 26.4%

35% underlying

27 cases are currently on ventilators.

97 patients have recovered

Forrest City has 8 inmates who have tested positive with 15 to 20 more with symptoms.