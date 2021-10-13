Governor Hochul sets up #VaxtoSchool pop up sites

ALBANY, NY – In an effort to increase the vaccination rate among school-aged children in the state, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on September 21 that several vaccine pop-up sites would be set up around the state.

“The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our greatest protection against the virus for eligible New Yorkers of all ages,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “In collaboration with community-based partners, our new #VaxtoSchool pop-up sites will help more school-aged New Yorkers get vaccinated so together, we can keep our school communities safe. I urge New York parents, guardians, and school leaders to help ensure that the eligible adolescents in their communities receive the vaccine as soon as possible.”

At each site, a community based medical professional will be available to answer any questions from caretakers of school aged children.

The UHS Vestal parkway site will be open until 6pm on Wednesday with Pfizer.

All New Yorkers who receive their first vaccine dose by October 24 can enter New York State’s #VaxandWin Football Sweepstakes to win prizes from the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and New York Jets.

Parents or guardians can enter for eligible children. To learn more, interested New Yorkers can visit the site here and eligible New Yorkers can enter the sweepstakes here.