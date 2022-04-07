NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Thursday.

“As we approach the spring holidays and prepare to gather with family and friends, it is important that we do not let our guard down,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you are taking a test before you travel and if you test positive for the virus talk to your doctor about treatments that are available. The vaccine remains the most effective tool at preventing serious illness so make sure everyone in your family is vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

Thursday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 29.60

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 19.68

Test Results Reported – 145,684

Total Positive – 5,784

Percent Positive – 3.68%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.39

Patient Hospitalization – 948 (+44)

Patients Newly Admitted – 198

Patients in ICU – 127 (+7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (+4)

Total Discharges – 291,679 (+168)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 10

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,193

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,374

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,662,876

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 36,766

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 210,887

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Capital Region 14.52 15.05 16.30 Central New York 42.50 (47.27*) 44.60 (49.37*) 47.40 Finger Lakes 17.36 18.64 20.76 Long Island 14.14 14.74 16.21 Mid-Hudson 16.26 17.60 18.88 Mohawk Valley 23.40 24.23 25.46 New York City 17.37 17.97 18.69 North Country 21.55 20.39 20.46 Southern Tier 23.65 25.79 27.31 Western New York 12.83 13.61 14.55 Statewide 17.73 (17.92*) 18.54 (18.73*) 19.68

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Capital Region 3.97% 4.20% 4.52% Central New York 8.68% (9.66%*) 9.34% (10.38%*) 9.86% Finger Lakes 4.67% 5.16% 5.76% Long Island 3.13% 3.31% 3.49% Mid-Hudson 3.38% 3.61% 3.78% Mohawk Valley 4.26% 4.60% 4.30% New York City 2.26% 2.34% 2.40% North Country 4.55% 4.56% 4.63% Southern Tier 3.93% 4.50% 5.05% Western New York 4.21% 4.67% 5.14% Statewide 3.05% (3.09%*) 3.22% (3.26%*) 3.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Bronx 1.20% 1.24% 1.27% Kings 2.10% 2.14% 2.26% New York 3.23% 3.41% 3.46% Queens 2.02% 2.13% 2.17% Richmond 2.33% 2.28% 2.19%

Yesterday 5,784 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,998,782. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,192 86 Allegany 8,938 7 Broome 45,450 97 Cattaraugus 15,449 8 Cayuga 16,418 48 Chautauqua 23,574 8 Chemung 21,373 19 Chenango 9,323 9 Clinton 16,825 34 Columbia 10,088 12 Cortland 10,703 31 Delaware 7,806 15 Dutchess 64,095 55 Erie 209,268 222 Essex 5,712 8 Franklin 9,539 19 Fulton 12,659 16 Genesee 13,669 14 Greene 8,651 7 Hamilton 874 1 Herkimer 13,861 17 Jefferson 20,116 29 Lewis 6,154 5 Livingston 11,646 13 Madison 13,292 38 Monroe 152,441 272 Montgomery 11,917 10 Nassau 404,538 466 Niagara 47,936 32 NYC 2,311,639 2,346 Oneida 53,644 123 Onondaga 103,778 (113,728*) 301 Ontario 20,044 35 Orange 106,828 102 Orleans 8,617 2 Oswego 26,562 116 Otsego 9,959 9 Putnam 23,713 26 Rensselaer 31,492 35 Rockland 92,550 90 Saratoga 46,210 49 Schenectady 33,002 36 Schoharie 5,019 5 Schuyler 3,501 10 Seneca 5,985 15 St. Lawrence 21,311 24 Steuben 19,941 14 Suffolk 427,155 328 Sullivan 18,429 26 Tioga 10,778 21 Tompkins 18,938 51 Ulster 31,821 59 Warren 13,659 24 Washington 12,092 10 Wayne 17,307 32 Westchester 251,677 286 Wyoming 8,281 7 Yates 3,393 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 53 41 77.4% 12 22.6% Central New York 72 41 56.9% 31 43.1% Finger Lakes 129 33 25.6% 96 74.4% Long Island 140 62 44.3% 78 55.7% Mid-Hudson 85 37 43.5% 48 56.5% Mohawk Valley 27 16 59.3% 11 40.7% New York City 309 117 37.9% 192 62.1% North Country 34 15 44.1% 19 55.9% Southern Tier 46 21 45.7% 25 54.3% Western New York 53 29 54.7% 24 45.3% Statewide 948 412 43.5% 536 56.5%

Yesterday, 10 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,193. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chenango 1 Kings 3 Monroe 1 Niagara 2 Richmond 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 3,259 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,356 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 969,883 127 Central New York 648,585 71 Finger Lakes 868,053 164 Long Island 2,196,372 361 Mid-Hudson 1,716,803 470 Mohawk Valley 326,560 32 New York City 8,065,235 1,737 North Country 306,463 64 Southern Tier 441,379 51 Western New York 958,889 182 Statewide 16,498,222 3,259

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 887,939 126 Central New York 600,523 101 Finger Lakes 805,795 156 Long Island 1,956,529 449 Mid-Hudson 1,507,651 442 Mohawk Valley 304,115 49 New York City 7,160,142 2,742 North Country 277,674 56 Southern Tier 404,471 64 Western New York 882,743 171 Statewide 14,787,582 4,356

Booster/Additional Shots: