Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“I’m proud of New Yorkers’ commitment to getting vaccinated and defeating this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our strongest weapon in this fight. Getting the shot is easy and accessible, so make the effort if you haven’t already and let’s enjoy a fun and COVID-safe Halloween.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 166,598

Total Positive – 3,588

Percent Positive – 2.15%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.18%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,842 (-22)

Patients Newly Admitted – 224

Patients in ICU – 448 (-7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 253 (-1)

Total Discharges – 208,391 (+222)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,567

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913

Total vaccine doses administered – 27,209,232

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,057

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 571,442

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, October 28, 2021 Friday, October 29, 2021 Saturday, October 30, 2021 Capital Region 3.58% 3.75% 3.76% Central New York 4.14% 4.32% 4.31% Finger Lakes 4.49% 4.45% 4.72% Long Island 2.08% 2.10% 2.11% Mid-Hudson 1.73% 1.76% 1.76% Mohawk Valley 4.27% 4.24% 4.37% New York City 0.96% 0.95% 0.97% North Country 4.85% 4.88% 5.14% Southern Tier 3.35% 3.12% 3.21% Western New York 5.23% 5.30% 5.42% Statewide 2.14% 2.13% 2.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, October 28, 2021 Friday, October 29, 2021 Saturday, October 30, 2021 Bronx 0.82% 0.84% 0.84% Kings 1.13% 1.09% 1.12% New York 0.74% 0.75% 0.76% Queens 0.90% 0.89% 0.92% Richmond 1.56% 1.49% 1.46%

Yesterday, 3,588 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,537,145. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,649 75 Allegany 4,913 30 Broome 25,320 82 Cattaraugus 8,196 33 Cayuga 8,863 18 Chautauqua 12,828 56 Chemung 11,339 24 Chenango 4,832 16 Clinton 7,029 35 Columbia 5,125 7 Cortland 5,537 17 Delaware 3,696 25 Dutchess 36,057 38 Erie 109,322 251 Essex 2,476 28 Franklin 4,477 15 Fulton 6,665 31 Genesee 7,342 31 Greene 4,501 9 Hamilton 458 1 Herkimer 7,077 22 Jefferson 9,387 31 Lewis 3,726 9 Livingston 5,970 35 Madison 6,435 17 Monroe 86,489 259 Montgomery 6,240 29 Nassau 216,266 206 Niagara 24,767 72 NYC 1,098,692 794 Oneida 29,401 67 Onondaga 53,686 154 Ontario 9,677 50 Orange 58,360 80 Orleans 4,553 19 Oswego 12,202 30 Otsego 4,737 20 Putnam 12,643 11 Rensselaer 15,312 38 Rockland 53,682 50 Saratoga 21,003 69 Schenectady 17,317 58 Schoharie 2,382 3 Schuyler 1,602 5 Seneca 2,807 6 St. Lawrence 11,092 66 Steuben 10,580 50 Suffolk 242,318 268 Sullivan 8,671 22 Tioga 5,368 22 Tompkins 6,670 8 Ulster 17,557 27 Warren 5,798 30 Washington 4,884 20 Wayne 8,540 34 Westchester 144,409 66 Wyoming 4,504 16 Yates 1,716 3

Yesterday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,567. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 2 Broome 2 Chautauqua 2 Cortland 1 Erie 2 Genesee 1 Jefferson 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 Onondaga 2 Oswego 1 Rensselaer 1 Seneca 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 2 Wayne 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 16,034 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,312 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 766,341 429 Central New York 595,766 284 Finger Lakes 779,959 550 Long Island 1,938,771 891 Mid-Hudson 1,499,932 865 Mohawk Valley 299,609 177 New York City 6,929,378 11,733 North Country 277,716 163 Southern Tier 399,066 219 Western New York 857,102 723 Statewide 14,343,640 16,034

