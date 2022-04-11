NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.
“With the Spring holidays approaching and New Yorkers making preparations to travel and gather with loved ones, I encourage everyone to continue using the tools we know help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep both yourself and those around you safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you are up to date on your doses, including the second booster once you’re eligible. Parents and guardians, make sure you’re children are fully vaccinated. Remember to get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate from others and talk to your doctor about treatments. We’ve made great progress in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our numbers down, let’s continue to move forward through this pandemic safely.”
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Cases Per 100k – 20.78
- 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 24.85
- Test Results Reported – 84,478
- Total Positive – 4,060
- Percent Positive – 4.40%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.17%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,060 (+35)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 163
- Patients in ICU – 130 (-4)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (+5)
- Total Discharges – 292,361 (+146)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,232
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,419
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,797,781
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,187
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 238,074
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.4%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, April 8, 2022
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Sunday, April 10, 2022
|Capital Region
|17.91
|19.50
|20.50
|Central New York
|50.99
|52.30
|53.07
|Finger Lakes
|24.08
|25.21
|25.86
|Long Island
|16.90
|20.51
|22.72
|Mid-Hudson
|22.17
|23.13
|24.28
|Mohawk Valley
|30.26
|33.06
|35.12
|New York City
|21.36
|22.52
|23.31
|North Country
|22.81
|23.53
|23.80
|Southern Tier
|30.24
|31.77
|32.65
|Western New York
|17.52
|18.09
|19.42
|Statewide
|22.23
|23.75
|24.85
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, April 8, 2022
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Sunday, April 10, 2022
|Capital Region
|4.96%
|5.49%
|5.82%
|Central New York
|10.71%
|11.05%
|11.15%
|Finger Lakes
|7.17%
|7.79%
|8.22%
|Long Island
|3.57%
|4.35%
|4.62%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.23%
|4.39%
|4.38%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.18%
|5.43%
|5.83%
|New York City
|2.59%
|2.82%
|2.84%
|North Country
|5.52%
|5.68%
|5.82%
|Southern Tier
|5.96%
|6.43%
|6.63%
|Western New York
|6.33%
|6.67%
|7.16%
|Statewide
|3.73%
|4.06%
|4.17%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, April 8, 2022
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Sunday, April 10, 2022
|Bronx
|1.37%
|1.40%
|1.41%
|Kings
|2.48%
|2.75%
|2.79%
|New York
|3.89%
|4.16%
|4.19%
|Queens
|2.13%
|2.37%
|2.36%
|Richmond
|2.21%
|2.61%
|2.64%
Yesterday 4,060 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,020,025. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|59,457
|56
|Allegany
|8,955
|1
|Broome
|45,808
|61
|Cattaraugus
|15,480
|9
|Cayuga
|16,564
|27
|Chautauqua
|23,592
|2
|Chemung
|21,441
|9
|Chenango
|9,377
|10
|Clinton
|16,941
|21
|Columbia
|10,121
|9
|Cortland
|10,791
|15
|Delaware
|7,847
|8
|Dutchess
|64,288
|38
|Erie
|210,225
|192
|Essex
|5,762
|11
|Franklin
|9,570
|2
|Fulton
|12,753
|16
|Genesee
|13,701
|4
|Greene
|8,675
|1
|Hamilton
|874
|0
|Herkimer
|13,952
|20
|Jefferson
|20,195
|11
|Lewis
|6,172
|3
|Livingston
|11,705
|9
|Madison
|13,397
|14
|Monroe
|153,351
|182
|Montgomery
|11,961
|10
|Nassau
|406,276
|401
|Niagara
|48,109
|48
|NYC
|2,320,329
|1,603
|Oneida
|54,075
|76
|Onondaga
|104,734 (114,684*)
|196
|Ontario
|20,149
|26
|Orange
|107,193
|62
|Orleans
|8,642
|6
|Oswego
|26,880
|54
|Otsego
|10,010
|8
|Putnam
|23,793
|15
|Rensselaer
|31,674
|24
|Rockland
|92,841
|58
|Saratoga
|46,439
|44
|Schenectady
|33,143
|25
|Schoharie
|5,046
|2
|Schuyler
|3,519
|1
|Seneca
|6,039
|3
|St. Lawrence
|21,422
|8
|Steuben
|20,002
|11
|Suffolk
|428,448
|343
|Sullivan
|18,484
|11
|Tioga
|10,846
|12
|Tompkins
|19,113
|12
|Ulster
|32,002
|36
|Warren
|13,722
|7
|Washington
|12,129
|6
|Wayne
|17,404
|19
|Westchester
|252,947
|195
|Wyoming
|8,297
|3
|Yates
|3,413
|4
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|61
|44
|72.1%
|17
|27.9%
|Central New York
|85
|48
|56.5%
|37
|43.5%
|Finger Lakes
|166
|62
|37.3%
|104
|62.7%
|Long Island
|151
|70
|46.4%
|81
|53.6%
|Mid-Hudson
|87
|47
|54.0%
|40
|46.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|36
|21
|58.3%
|15
|41.7%
|New York City
|328
|140
|42.7%
|188
|57.3%
|North Country
|39
|14
|35.9%
|25
|64.1%
|Southern Tier
|49
|25
|51.0%
|24
|49.0%
|Western New York
|58
|25
|43.1%
|33
|56.9%
|Statewide
|1,060
|496
|46.8%
|564
|53.2%
Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Kings
|2
|Monroe
|2
|New York
|1
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|2
|Queens
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Suffolk
|1
Yesterday, 2,160 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,694 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|970,343
|79
|Central New York
|648,801
|26
|Finger Lakes
|868,455
|55
|Long Island
|2,197,899
|285
|Mid-Hudson
|1,718,317
|231
|Mohawk Valley
|326,715
|26
|New York City
|8,071,064
|1,253
|North Country
|306,662
|69
|Southern Tier
|441,539
|36
|Western New York
|959,372
|100
|Statewide
|16,509,167
|2,160
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|888,423
|71
|Central New York
|600,823
|23
|Finger Lakes
|806,272
|53
|Long Island
|1,958,018
|186
|Mid-Hudson
|1,509,246
|157
|Mohawk Valley
|304,293
|25
|New York City
|7,151,083
|1,101
|North Country
|277,759
|-43
|Southern Tier
|404,682
|15
|Western New York
|883,264
|106
|Statewide
|14,783,863
|1,694
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|487,102
|1,296
|15,147
|Central New York
|327,954
|878
|11,622
|Finger Lakes
|508,519
|1,390
|15,505
|Long Island
|1,182,557
|2,551
|26,287
|Mid-Hudson
|908,079
|1,734
|25,136
|Mohawk Valley
|172,633
|401
|4,582
|New York City
|3,078,067
|8,876
|58,623
|North Country
|153,055
|320
|4,455
|Southern Tier
|231,312
|491
|6,342
|Western New York
|548,248
|1,291
|13,298
|Statewide
|7,597,526
|19,228
|180,997