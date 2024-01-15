BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 12 State landmarks will be illuminated in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 12 State landmarks will be illuminated red, black and green on the evening of Monday, January 15.

“The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. lives on through the power of his conviction and the faith we devote to his mission,” Governor Hochul says, “His infinite hope is an enduring reminder of the task before us – to dedicate ourselves to the belief that all men are created equal, and to bend the arc of the moral universe towards justice.”

Landmarks to be lit include: