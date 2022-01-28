ALBANY, NY – To the disappointment of New Yorkers hoping to ditch their masks on Tuesday, Governor Hochul has decided to extend the mandate.

It’s 10 more days of masks as Hochul extends her order through February 10th.

The current mandate was set to expire on Tuesday, the 1st.

This comes a few days after a New York State Supreme Court blocked Hochul’s mandate.

However, a stay was issued in the case on Monday, much to the dismay of some local leaders including Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

Under the mandate, businesses in the state must require masks or proof of vaccination.

New York State and Broome County’s COVID-19 numbers have been declining for the past two weeks.