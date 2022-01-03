ALBANY, NY – After a holiday weekend, Governor Hochul talked about what new things are coming to New York State to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

Hochul revisited her Winter Surge 2 point 0 plan in a COVID-19 update today.

As a way to keep children in school, millions of take home tests are being delivered and sent to schools for the new Test to Stay method.

In addition, SUNY Campuses will now be used as testing sites for the public.

Starting this week, Binghamton University will be open for anyone to come and get tested.

Dates and times have not yet been released.

“The battle plan is clear, it lies before us, and all of us are part. We all have a role to play that’s really important, and I look forward to next New Year’s Eve, when we talk about how we at least won this phase of the war with the pandemic. I’m not saying it’s going to go away, but how we’re managing it is the key thing,” says Hochul.

At the end of the briefing, Hochul mentioned today is the 1st day to apply for the 1st in the Nation 539 million dollar homeowner assistance fund.

It’s a federally funded program dedicated to assisting homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure, or displacement as a result of the pandemic.

To learn more visit NYhomeownerfund.org.