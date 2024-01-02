BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- Governor Kathy Hochul announced recommendations by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation to add 36 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places and one property to the State Register of Historic Places.

Originally listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places in 1986, the State Street-Henry Street Historic District in the city of Binghamton identified an intact and cohesive enclave of commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings from 1877-1935 that was associated with the development of the nearby railroad and reflected the impact of economic growth.

The expanded district, which extends the district’s period of significance from 1840-1968, includes examples of civic and multi-unit residential buildings that tell a fuller story of the impact that the railroad economy had on the neighborhood’s-built environment, including several prominent social buildings that were designed by notable architects, such as Binghamton’s own Isaac Perry.

It expands the story from the public-facing commercial and governmental structures of the original district to include the private apartment blocks and clubs that contributed to the social life of the district.

“These nominations reflect generations of community building, planning, and activities that give us a glimpse into our collective past as New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Identifying these resources and adding them to our historic registers expands our ongoing understanding of our shared history and are important reminders of the innovation, passion, and lived experiences of New Yorkers who came before us.”