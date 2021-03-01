Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal intensifies

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo acknowledged for the first time yesterday that some of his behavior with women may have been insensitive or too personal and said he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general.

On Saturday, the New York Times ran a story with a second accuser.

25 year-old former aide Charlotte Bennett claims the Governor asked her if she was monogamous and if she had ever been with an older man.

Last month, another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, published an article detailing the alleged sexual harassment she suffered while working under Cuomo.