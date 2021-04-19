Governor Cuomo’s favorability rating continues to drop

NEW YORK STATE – Governor Cuomo’s favorability, job performance and re-election ratings continue to trend downward according to a new Siena College Poll.

His favorability rating has also fallen to only 40 which is the lowest it’s ever been.

It’s also quite a fall from 56 percent in February.

However, the majority of New Yorkers at 51 percent do not think he should resign.

48 percent think he can do his job as Governor, both of which are higher numbers than the past months.

44 percent of New Yorkers believed he committed sexual harassment, also up from last month.

33 percent of New Yorkers said they would re-elect him, down from March.

More on the poll can be found here.