Governor Cuomo to reopen New York State on May 19

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo is set to loosen a number of COVID-19 restrictions in the state as we head into May.

The Governor said today that the state will reopen on May 19th.

This means most capacity restrictions for retail, food services, gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks, hair salons, entertainment and more will be lifted.

Stadiums will be able to operate at 33 percent on the 19th as well.

Cuomo says that while the 6 foot guidelines put in place by the CDC will still be in effect, barriers at restaurants will be sufficient.