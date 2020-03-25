Governor working to get more ventilators and hospital beds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo gave an update on the spread of coronavirus and what is being done to stop the spread on Wednesday. He says that actual hospitalizations are now exceeding projections.

They expect a need for 140,000 hospital beds and 40,000 ICU beds, which means a hospital bed with a ventilator. As of Wednesday morning, there are 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds.

The Governor does have a plan to drastically increase hospital beds by asking hospitals to increase their bed counts by at least 50% and challenging hospitals to increase bed counts by 100%.

Governor Cuomo’s plan to increase hospital beds.

The Governor has been working closely with the federal government to increase the number of hospital beds and number of ventilators in the state. Officials are projecting a need for 30,000 ventilators and the state has access to about 15,000 through the state’s stockpile, federal government help and sending officials across the globe to purchase them.