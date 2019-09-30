Governor Cuomo strives to make Jewish religious centers safe

Now’s the time of year when those of the Jewish faith celebrate the High Holidays.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what the Cuomo Administration is doing to increase safety at religious centers across the state.

The 10 Days of Repentance are underway for the Jewish community.



These 10 days culminate with Yom Kippur that begins on the evening of October 8, which is the Day of Atonement.

And in order to boost security for those celebrating, the Governor has called for additional patrols.



In a statement the Governor said:

“Out of an abundance of caution and following a number of appalling anti-Semitic incidents over the past year I am directing the State Police to increase patrols at synagogues and other religious centers across our state.”

The New York State Police Public Information office says:

“that effort has also included outreach to Jewish communities and organizations.”

Earlier this month the Governor also announced hate crime investigation training seminars.



The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York is a presenter.

In a press release New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said:

“These training sessions allow State Police and our law enforcement partners to learn about the latest legal issues and techniques that will assist in the investigation of hate crimes…

This collaborative effort is critical to ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions and successfully prosecuted.”

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.>