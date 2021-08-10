Governor Cuomo resigns following sexual harassment scandal

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021 in New York City. – Cuomo has announced that Broadway will reopen on September 14, with some tickets going on sale beginning tomorrow. Theaters, a popular draw for tourists, will be open at 100 percent capacity, the governor says. Cuomo has also announced that visitors to both Yankee and Mets baseball games will soon be able to receive a vaccination at the ball field and in return will get a free ticket to another game. (Photo by Spencer Platt / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo resigned today following the recent sexual harassment scandal.

Governor Cuomo resigned this morning following the Attorney General’s investigation.

This was the first time the Governor has spoken live since the findings had been released.

In addition to apologizing to the female victims, the Governor said he feels the need to step aside as it is the right thing to do in order for the state to get back to normal.

He says he did not realize that he was crossing the line, saying that the culture had changed and blamed it on generational differences.

He also thanked the women for coming forward, saying it was not easy.

He concluded his speech by saying that he loves New York and that serving the state had been the honor of his life.

His resignation will be effective in 14 days, and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was step in.