Governor Cuomo releases New York cannabis plan

BINGHAMTON, NY – Earlier today, Governor Cuomo released his latest proposal for adult recreational use of marijuana in New York State.

In his proposal, Cuomo is looking to create the Office of Cannabis Management to oversee the new adult-use program, as well as the current medicinal and hemp product industries.

Kaelan Castetter, C-E-O of Castetter Cannabis Group, believes the priority of this proposal needs to be the small businesses, farmers, and communities that have been most effected by the war on drugs.

Castetter hopes the state won’t over-regulate cannabis, and to take a similar approach with cannabis as they did with another craft industry.

“I would urge Governor Cuomo to look at his efforts and success in the craft beverage industry, and say this is how we want New York’s cannabis industry to look like. Craft focused, wealth spread all across the state, all these different communities, and small business owners really,” says Castetter.

Castetter says that, if this proposal passes, CCG is excited to help area small businesses and brands become established and grow, and believes that Binghamton and Broome County could be the hemp hub for the state.

Castetter added that, depending on the prioritization’s of the Governor’s proposal, he believes companies could begin getting licensed and selling product by the end of 2021.