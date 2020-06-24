Governor Cuomo puts travel ban in place

ALBANY, NY – If you plan on traveling to states with high COVID infection rates anytime soon or know anybody about to visit, you may want to re-evaluate your plans.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the details on a new Tri-State travel advisory announced today by Governor Cuomo.

Beginning midnight anyone coming to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from a state with a high infection rate will have to self quarantine for 14 days.

This includes people returning “home” from those high infection states and “non-residents” visiting the tri-state area.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We have a calibration for the infection rate and any state that goes over the infection rate, that state will be subject to the quarantine.

According to the Governor’s Office that includes states “with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 10,000 residents or a 10% percent or greater positivity rate” over a 7-day rolling average.



Governor Cuomo says as of today that includes 9 states, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

The Governor’s Office says messaging of the advisory will be posted along highways and at airports.

The state is also asking hotels to tell guests about the quarantine.

If people are found breaking the self quarantine they could be subject to a judicial order of mandatory quarantine, and fines can range up to $10,000 if they get someone else sick.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt slammed the travel advisory today saying in part:

“Just two months ago, Governor Cuomo in his constant quest for headlines proclaimed that any restrictions on travel for New Yorkers would be an ‘act of civil war,’ and he even threatened Rhode Island with a lawsuit for asking New Yorkers to quarantine during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in this state.”

According to the Governor’s Office the advisory will be posted and updated ‘regularly’ online, but we’re still waiting to see it.

We’re also unsure from where specifically the numbers used to calculate the averages are coming from.