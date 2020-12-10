Governor Cuomo outlines vaccine distribution plan for New York State

New York State is close to its first Pfizer vaccine doses.

In a briefing this afternoon, Governor Cuomo outlined the vaccine distribution plan for the state, prioritizing nursing homes and high risk hospital workers.

New York is expected to receive 170,000 doses of the vaccine as soon as this weekend.

The Southern Tier is expected to get 4,500 doses in the first round.

“The first shipment is allocated on the basis of number of health care workers and nursing home residents in the state. The first allocation is for nursing home residents, nursing home staff and high risk health care workers. So that’s how we’re allocating what Buffalo gets versus Monroe versus Essex versus New York City,” said Cuomo.

Broome County officials say they still don’t know exactly how many doses the county will receive.

The Governor also says the state will launch an education campaign to battle skepticism, as fifty percent of the population says they will not get the vaccine.