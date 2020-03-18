Governor Cuomo orders businesses to cut staffing

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo announced additional measures to combat the coronavirus today.

The governor announced a U.S. Navy hospital ship named the USNS Comfort will be docking in the New York City Harbor.

The vessel will have 1,000 beds as well as operating rooms.

Cuomo also decreed that non-essential businesses in the state will have to reduce their on-site staffing by fifty percent.

The order will not effect grocery stores, pharmacies, shipping or food delivery.

A list of what businesses are essential will be sent out.

The order will go into effect on Friday.