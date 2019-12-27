Governor Cuomo on insulin costs

According to Governor Cuomo’s Office, insulin costs have about tripled over the course of ten years.



((Erik Kriss, AARP New York Associate State Director))

If people cannot afford their drugs, a lot of times, they don’t take them and that’s dangerous. That can be life threatening.



Erik Kriss with AARP New York says the organization is supportive of the Governor’s three part proposal to lower prices for prescription drugs.

Under the plan an insulin co-payment cap would be set at 100 dollars per insured patient per month.

The Governor also wants to give the state Department of Financial Services more authority to investigate prescription drug cost spikes.



((Erik Kriss, AARP New York Associate State Director))

He’s also looking at the root causes by proposing to give his Department of Financial Services the ability to crack down on price gouging and actually put a stop to price increases when they’re unconscionable.



The last part of the plan would create a commission to look into the idea of importing prescription drugs from Canada.



((Erik Kriss, AARP New York Associate State Director))

Right now, we pay anywhere from ten times the cost of drugs in Canada for brand name drugs to twice for generics.



Drugs would also be reviewed to meet safety standards.

Governor Cuomo’s Office says Colorado is the only state that currently caps insulin co-payments.



