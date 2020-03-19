Governor Cuomo makes announcement at 10:30 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement Thursday morning updating New Yorkers with the latest information on the coronavirus in the state. He started off by saying that the recently enacted state policies are for one thing, reducing the rate of spread of the virus.

Gov. Cuomo mandated reducing the internal workforce for non-essential businesses to 25%.

He spoke on a number of key issues, they are looking to increase the number of hospital beds, increase the amount of protective equipment and increase the number of ventilators available in the state.

Right now, the state has approximately 5,000 to 6,000 ventilators. Officials estimate a need for 30,000 ventilators state-wide. Right now they have people shopping for ventilators in China and are asking for Federal help.

The Governor also spoke on quelling people’s fear. He says that this can be more dangerous than the virus itself. He is asking people to remain calm and not to panic.

The Governor met with the Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday to look for opportunities for additional medical facilities and increasing hospital beds in New York State.

The Governor has also authorized a number of policies to help New Yorkers gain financial stability. There will be a 90-day mortgage relief program, people will not have to make payments now and the payments missed in this period will be added to the back end of the mortgage. This will have no negative effect on people’s credit scores. He is also authorizing waiving fees for overdrafts, ATMs and credit cards.

Officials also provided an update on the number of cases in New York State. As of Thursday morning, there are 4,152 cases. Of those cases, 19% are hospitalized. There are 222,642 cases worldwide. The Governor made it clear that the number of cases in New York is increasing because the number of tests administered is also increasing.

Update from Thursday on the spread of the virus in the state.

The amount of hospitalizations as of Thursday morning.

The Gov. provides an update on the number of tests administered in NYS.

Governor Cuomo was also joined by his daughter Michaela, who is a senior in college, urging young people to take the pandemic seriously. He is asking them to follow guidelines of social distancing not just for themselves but for the other people they could potentially infect.