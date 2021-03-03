Governor Cuomo issues public apology, no plans to resign

ALBANY, NY – In his first briefing following a series of sexual harassment allegations, Governor Cuomo issued a public apology.

Cuomo assured his audience that he’s never touched anyone inappropriately and didn’t know at the time that he was making anyone uncomfortable, and called his actions embarrassing.

He agreed to cooperative fully with the State Attorney General’s investigation into the allegations, which has yet to begin.

Addressing the incriminating images that had serviced online recently, specifically one with him and third accuser Anna Ruch, Cuomo says there are numerous photos of him kissing and hugging both men and women of all ages, as it is his customary greeting.

He asks New Yorkers not to make any assumptions about the situation until after the investigation has finished, and the facts are laid out.

“I’ve learned an important lesson. I’m sorry, I’m sorry for whatever pain I’ve caused anyone, I never intended it, and I will be the better for this experience,” says Cuomo.

Cuomo also addressed the issue on everyone’s minds lately, saying he has no plans to resign.