Governor Cuomo issues new guidance for restaurants and bars, saying alcohol can only be ordered with food

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference with the media where he made a number of announcements.

The biggest announcement that Cuomo made on Thursday was the issuing of new guidance that says beginning Thursday, alcohol cannot be served alone. A meal must be ordered along with the alcohol. Cuomo said this applies to all establishments in New York State.

During the telephone conference, Cuomo said there was still a lack of compliance on social distancing and mask-wearing throughout the state, which is why the new restaurant guidance was issued.

Cuomo also announced that in New York City, he is enacting a “three strikes and you’re closed” order. If a New York City establishment receives three strikes against them where social distancing and mask-wearing isn’t enforced, the establishment can be closed. Cuomo also said that “egregious” violations can force the revocation of a liquor license immediately. Cuomo also said establishments in violation will have their establishments listed on the state’s website so the public can see which places are or are not following guidelines.

