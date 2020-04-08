Governor Cuomo extends unemployment benefits

ALBANY, NY- Governor Cuomo says there’s good and bad news when it comes to COVID-19 in New York State.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on his message today and what other actions the state is taking to help out New Yorkers during these difficult times.

The Governor says that daily hospitalizations appear to be going down when you look at the data.

But, the bad news is that yesterday the state saw it’s highest number of deaths nearing 800 people.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

These are stressful emotional times as we know. And, today is a day in the state of New York with very mixed emotions.

So far the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 62-hundred New Yorkers, despite the hospitalization rate appearing to slow.

And in addition to the death toll, the virus is taking a toll on people’s finances.

Today the Governor said there will be some immediate relief for those who have filed for unemployment:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

We’re also going to make an additional $600 payment to all unemployed New Yorkers. The federal government says they will reimburse us for it, but people need money now in their pocket.

Additionally, you’ll be able to collect unemployment coverage longer.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’re also extending the period covered by unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks, goes from 26 weeks to 39 weeks.

And, by Executive Order the Governor will allow all voters to vote absentee in the June 23rd primaries as an option.

((Melissa DeRosa, Governor Cuomo’s Secretary))

We’re saying the temporary illness provision of the absentee voting will include the risk of contracting COVID-19 and I think we’re going to take a wait and see approach as we get closer on whether or not any polls should be open.

The Governor has also ordered all flags to be flown at half staff today to remember those who have lost their battle against the coronavirus.