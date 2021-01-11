Governor Cuomo delivers State of the State Address

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo delivered his annual State of the State Address earlier today.

Some of his priorities included defeating COVID, legalizing recreational marijuana, and mobile sports betting

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has all the details on the address.

The Governor delivered his address from the War Room in the State Capitol rather than the normal large affair with lawmakers and other officials in the Convention Center.

A large focus was on the COVID recovery process.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

We know what we must do and we will do it. We will win the COVID war.

The Governor outlined 7 priorities that included:

-Defeating COVID

-Vaccinating New Yorkers

-Managing the short-term economic crisis

-Investing in the future

-Transitioning to green energy

-Understanding the long-term effects of COVID

-And, addressing systemic injustices.

Republicans say they were happy to hear the Governor talk about issues like making broadband more accessible, and increasing economic activity.

((Rob Ortt, NYS Senate Republican Leader))

I’m glad to see that the Governor is focused on reopening the economy. We’ll see what that looks like. There was not a lot of details to a lot of the proposals.

((Will Barclay, NYS Assembly Republican Leader))

He did have some things that I thought good and stuff I’d work with him. Talking about broadband, talking about telehealth, infrastructure, those are all good policies, but you could tell, light on the details.

As the state faces a 15-billion-dollar budget gap, the Governor is also proposing state sponsored mobile sports betting and legalizing recreational marijuana.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

This will raise revenue and it will end the over-criminalization of this product that has left so many communities of color over policed and over incarcerated.

This isn’t the end of the ‘State of the State.’

The Governor says today was an overview, and he’ll be holding 3 more ‘State of the State’ presentations to provide more details and specifics.