Governor Cuomo announces walk-ins will be available at mass-vaccination sites

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Governor Cuomo stopped by the mass-vaccination site in Johnson City today to make a major announcement regarding walk-in appointments.

Starting this Thursday, all New York State mass-vaccination sites will be open to walk-in appointments for anyone 16 and older.

Walk-in appointments are for the first dose only, an appointment will be scheduled for the second dose automatically.

Also, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for anyone eligible.

Governor Cuomo says we have a civic duty to do the right thing and protect one another.

“Think about that. Sometimes it’s not just about you, it’s about us and this is one of those situations. The more people vaccinated, the faster we defeat this disease once and for all. That is a fact,” he said.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the mass vaccination site located at 10 Gannett Drive in Johnson City will move inside the building.

This move will allow for increased capacity.

The CDC also released new guidance stating that anyone fully vaccinated may be outside without a mask as long as they remain in small gatherings.