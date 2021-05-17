Governor Cuomo announces vaccinated people can go without masks in most places starting Wednesday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Governor Cuomo made the announcement today that New York will adapt the CDC guidelines pertaining to social distancing and masks for unvaccinated people.

The Governor said that according to the CDC, vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except in circumstances such as public transportation, schools, health care facilities, correctional facilities and jails.

Privately owned businesses and government buildings may still require masks.

The new criteria will pertain to vaccinated people only. Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear their masks, and immunocompromised people should speak with their doctors before removing their masks.

Cuomo says that these new guidelines will go into effect for the state starting on Wednesday, when he plans to reopen other parts of the state.