Governor Cuomo announces new vaccine protocols

ALBANY, NY – More information was given today regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo announced this morning that Regional Vaccination Hubs are being set up.

Each hub will be lead by a local hospital and will work with community leaders to develop a vaccine distribution plan, which is due to the New York Department of Health by the first week of January.

The hospital in charge of the Southern Tier will be United Health Services.

This will be ahead of what Cuomo is calling Phase 2 of vaccine distribution, when essential workers and the general public who are most at risk will be able to receive it.

This phase will start in late January.

Cuomo adds that New Yorkers will not have to pay for it.

“We want people to get vaccinated, it shouldn’t be about wealth. No one will pay a penny. And the New York State Department of Financial Services is putting out a directive today saying the insurers must cover any cost of vaccination,” says Cuomo.

The state has also set up a new website, a one stop shop for vaccine information, NY.gov/vaccine.