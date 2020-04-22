Governor Cuomo announces new statewide and regional tracing program

ALBANY, NY – In an effort to fight COVID-19 the Governor announced a new statewide and regional tracing program.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest details on the plan.

The Governor says the tracing will be expensive and challenging.

But, there will be coordination from some neighboring states.

And, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to develop and implement the tracing army.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’ve been talking about testing, tracing, and then isolating.

And in order to help with the effort, New York State is working with New Jersey and Connecticut to put together a “tracing army.”

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Once you trace and you find more positives, then you isolate the positives, they’re under quarantine, they can’t go out. They can’t infect anybody else.

Johns Hopkins University and Vital Strategies will also be partners.

Currently the Governor says there’s about 500 tracers, but we will need thousands.

The state will also work with SUNY and CUNY to draw from medical field students.

He says while the program will be concentrated downstate, but will be ‘proportionate to where the cases are.’

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) When we see a cluster and an outbreak “hotspot”then one of the strategies is send testers, tracers, isolate. That’s how you reduce the spread in that hotspot.

The Governor’s Secretary said that Michael Bloomberg is contributing upwards of 10 million dollars towards the tracing effort.