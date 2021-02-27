Governor Cuomo announces 1.5 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 1,554,103 New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.

An additional 177,046 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.

“New York’s vast distribution network has now immunized over 1.5 million New Yorkers which is really great news. We’re working hard to keep up that momentum and get shots in arms of the entire eligible population, with special attention to Black, Hispanic and poor communities that have been among the hardest hit by COVID,” said Cuomo.

According to the governor, approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. 

Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to not show up at vaccination sites without an appointment. 

The “Am I Eligible” screening site has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions.

To prove eligibility, New Yorkers can use the following:

  • Doctor’s letter, or 
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

A statewide breakdown of COVID vaccination is as follows:

First Doses Received – 3,075,220

First Doses Administered – 2,773,365; 90%

Total Doses Received – 4,996,800

Total Doses Administered – 4,327,468

RegionTotal Doses Received(1st and 2nd)Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd)% of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd)
Capital Region309,750271,64887.7%
Central New York267,690233,46487.2%
Finger Lakes307,495276,87390.0%
Long Island645,335536,93483.2%
Mid-Hudson486,760394,92481.1%
Mohawk Valley150,605120,88680.3%
New York City2,164,8351,887,52387.2%
North Country164,070148,78890.7%
Southern Tier165,740150,16590.6%
Western New York334,520306,26391.6%
Statewide4,996,8004,327,46886.6%
  1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650 
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,125 0452,125     615,775   
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,395     0227,395 843,170 
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400 462,395712,795 2,301,380 
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000 244,500    564,500 3,908,125 
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –2/21356,990    265,525   622,515    4,530,640    
Week 11:Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28* 262,320203,835466,1604,996,800

*These numbers represent 66 percent of the Week 11 allocation. The full Week 11 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 28.

