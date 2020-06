SOUTHERN TIER – Governor Cuomo made an important announcement for local restaurants today.

The Governor said that outdoor dining will be permitted in phase 2 of the reopening plan.

For the Southern Tier, along with six other regions, that means local eateries can start serving outdoors as early as Thursday.

Regulations include tables being spaced 6 feet apart as well as staff and customers wearing facial coverings when not seated.

Indoor dining is scheduled for phase 3.