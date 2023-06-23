BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Hochul announces more than $850,000 awarded to boost the purchase of New York farm products and bring fresh, local food to students

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that ten programs have been awarded more than $850,000 through Round 7 of New York State’s Farm-to-School program. Two of these are in the Southern Tier:

Broome-Delaware-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services – $100,000: The Broome Tioga BOCES (BT BOCES) and community partners will work collaboratively to increase culinary training for food service staff to build capacity for farm to school efforts; expand local purchasing; develop new relationships with New York producers; and provide comprehensive education for students. This project will serve 15 school districts in Broome and Tioga counties.

Windsor Central School District, $100,000: This project will increase the amount of New York State farm products used in the Windsor Central School District school meal program and increase the infrastructure and capacity of the district’s Land Lab to enhance agricultural education.

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo, Chair, Assembly Committee on Agriculture said, “New York’s Farm-to-School program provides our schools with the flexibility to access fresh, locally grown and produced foods for their students. I am pleased to see this program expanding to include more organizations across the state, along with continued funding for existing programs. The relationships built through Farm-to-School are necessary to maintain and grow a vibrant, local farm economy across New York.”