BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Though a government shutdown is on the horizon, mothers and babies living in New York State will still receive assistance.

According to the Broome County Health Department, NYS has announced that a federal government shutdown will not have an immediate impact on normal WIC operations across the state.

The health department assures WIC participants that sites will maintain normal schedules, appointments will not be cancelled, and WIC staff will remain for available for assistance. WIC-approved stores will continue to accept WIC benefits.