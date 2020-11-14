Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Drive kicks off Monday and runs through Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A friendly competition returns to Binghamton as families prepare for Thanksgiving.

The Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Drive will kick off on Monday and run through Friday.

The State Office Building, County Office Building and City Hall will all compete against each other to see who will fill up the most barrels with non-perishable food items to benefit CHOW and the Broome County Council of Churches.

State Senator Fred Akshar says that 1 in 8 families are food insecure, and 1 in 5 children go without having anything to eat in Broome County, only made worse by COVID-19.

Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth says that’s enough people to fill up NYSEG Stadium six times.

“As the pandemic has been going on, people have lost jobs, kids are out of school, parents have had to stay home because their kids are out of school. We don’t even know the full range of effects that COVID is going to create for our community. But things like this help us to address these issues,” he said.

Members of the community are invited to donate from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM in the lobbies of the participating buildings.

For those who wish to give monetary donations, they can visit http://BroomeCouncil.net/donatenow.

The winning building will be announced on the 23rd.