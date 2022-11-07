BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – State Senator Fred Akshar has recruited a powerful ally in his effort to have the state office building retain the coveted golden yam can.

Akshar announced the 4th annual government plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge.

It’s a contest between the employees of the state office building, Broome County office building and Binghamton City Hall to see who can donate the most food and money for CHOW.

The competition runs from Monday to riday of next week with collection barrels in each building’s lobbies.

This year, Akshar asked his colleague Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo to actively support the cause.

Lupardo said, “I intend to knock on every door in the State Office Building to solicit donations of food, but also monetary donations as well. We’re very, very excited to team up. It’s very heartwarming to see the government at every level get together on such an important cause.”

The state building, with more employees, has traditionally won the contest which brought in over 14,000 pounds of food last year.

Another addition this year is the participation of high school students from the Broome-Tioga BOCES New Visions Law and Government program.

The students have divided themselves up between the 3 levels of government and are collecting food at their respective schools.

To make a monetary donation, go to broomecouncil.net/donate.