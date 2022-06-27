ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While more states work toward passing laws to protect LGBTQ+ people. New legislation has been signed by Governor Kathy Hochu which empowers New York State agencies to provide further support to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

On Sunday, the Governor signed three bills in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. This follows after major advancements in equity initiatives for the LGBTQ+ community were enacted as part of the FY 2023 State Budget.

The new legislation establishes the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund to support organizations that provide critical services for the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary community. In addition to adding a non-binary gender X options for gender designations in elected positions that require that the elected people be of varying genders.

This law will ensure that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in the democratic system. Further legislation will also require political parties to change their rules to permit people who do not identify as a binary gender to be elected to party positions.

Currently, party rules may require candidates to select “male” or “female” when seeking office, excluding non-binary people or requiring them to select a gender that they do not identify with. This historic legislation ensures that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in a democratic system truly reflective of the state’s diversity.