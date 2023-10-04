BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans may have an easier time finding a local place to grab a drink for Sunday morning’s London game after Gov. Kathy Hochul directed New York’s liquor authority to extend the deadline for establishments in Buffalo to apply for a special permit allowing alcohol sales before kickoff.

The special permit would allow businesses to obtain a one-off license to sell beer on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. Gov. Hochul’s move waives the usual requirement of 15 days advance notice to apply for the permit. Now, bars and restaurants have until Friday to apply.

Normally, New York State law restricts bars and restaurants from serving alcohol on Sundays before 10 a.m. The Bills kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

“From London to Buffalo, Bills fans everywhere on Sunday will be circling the wagons cheering on our team to stampede the Jaguars,” Gov. Hochul said. “Whether you’re in the mood for a pint or simply that Bills spirit, we’re making sure all Bills fans have options on where to gather and cheer together on Sunday.”

Bars and restaurants can apply for the permit via a two-page paper application accessible at sla.ny.gov. The permit fee is $35. Applications should be sent to SLA’s Albany office at Alfred E. Smith Office Building, Suite 900, 80 South Swan St., Albany, NY 12210-8002.