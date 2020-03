ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to make an announcement Monday at 10:45 p.m. in Albany.

Gov. Cuomo has been giving daily updates on the spread of coronavirus in New York State and what is being done to prevent the spread.

School districts across the state have decided to close schools, some shutting down for a month or more. The Governor is also calling on businesses to voluntarily close.