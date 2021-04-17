Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has been a long and extremely difficult time in the lives of New Yorkers, and although I know COVID fatigue is setting in and people are desperate to return to normal, we’re still dealing with a pandemic and we still need to practice the behaviors that keep ourselves and others safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York continues to make progress on vaccinations, and we’re expanding eligibility and opening more pop-up sites across the state to get more shots in arms. That’s good news, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep washing our hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced. The infection rate is a function of what we do to slow the spread, individually and in our communities, and variants of the virus should still be a concern for all of us. We’re moving forward toward the light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to defeat this COVID beast together to get there.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 296,240
- Total Positive – 8,235
- Percent Positive – 2.78%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.03%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,834 (-50)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -407
- Patients Newly Admitted – 532
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 866 (-2)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 535 (-8)
- Total Discharges – 170,267 (+502)
- Deaths – 58
- Total Deaths – 41,450
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|109
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|71
|0.01%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|207
|0.02%
|37%
|Long Island
|613
|0.02%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|395
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|51
|0.01%
|39%
|New York City
|1935
|0.02%
|32%
|North Country
|23
|0.01%
|54%
|Southern Tier
|82
|0.01%
|47%
|Western New York
|348
|0.03%
|32%
|Statewide
|3834
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|190
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|187
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|248
|38%
|Long Island
|859
|659
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|678
|408
|39%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|80
|19%
|New York City
|2,559
|1996
|23%
|North Country
|56
|33
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|66
|46%
|Western New York
|546
|361
|35%
|Statewide
|5,816
|4228
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|2.25%
|2.39%
|2.35%
|Central New York
|1.44%
|1.43%
|1.59%
|Finger Lakes
|3.11%
|3.09%
|3.22%
|Long Island
|3.50%
|3.46%
|3.38%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.63%
|3.62%
|3.54%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.99%
|2.00%
|1.97%
|New York City
|3.33%
|3.27%
|3.21%
|North Country
|1.64%
|1.68%
|1.64%
|Southern Tier
|0.82%
|0.81%
|0.85%
|Western New York
|4.73%
|4.93%
|5.25%
|Statewide
|3.05%
|3.04%
|3.03%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|3.39%
|3.45%
|3.65%
|Brooklyn
|3.64%
|3.83%
|4.09%
|Manhattan
|2.08%
|2.12%
|2.23%
|Queens
|3.80%
|3.79%
|3.90%
|Staten Island
|4.29%
|4.44%
|4.50%
Of the 1,979,225 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,609
|74
|Allegany
|3,178
|17
|Broome
|17,360
|67
|Cattaraugus
|5,148
|37
|Cayuga
|5,863
|23
|Chautauqua
|8,378
|50
|Chemung
|7,142
|44
|Chenango
|3,077
|19
|Clinton
|4,528
|17
|Columbia
|3,826
|8
|Cortland
|3,537
|9
|Delaware
|2,156
|14
|Dutchess
|27,902
|89
|Erie
|82,158
|627
|Essex
|1,496
|1
|Franklin
|2,396
|7
|Fulton
|4,057
|16
|Genesee
|5,054
|18
|Greene
|3,118
|12
|Hamilton
|301
|0
|Herkimer
|4,918
|9
|Jefferson
|5,455
|14
|Lewis
|2,453
|12
|Livingston
|3,997
|18
|Madison
|4,292
|15
|Monroe
|60,881
|353
|Montgomery
|3,881
|9
|Nassau
|177,001
|602
|Niagara
|18,211
|121
|NYC
|889,587
|4,041
|Oneida
|21,409
|42
|Onondaga
|35,941
|151
|Ontario
|6,858
|30
|Orange
|46,021
|137
|Orleans
|2,754
|13
|Oswego
|6,972
|16
|Otsego
|3,181
|20
|Putnam
|10,186
|52
|Rensselaer
|10,642
|50
|Rockland
|45,651
|124
|Saratoga
|14,380
|57
|Schenectady
|12,395
|38
|Schoharie
|1,548
|5
|Schuyler
|988
|0
|Seneca
|1,878
|12
|St. Lawrence
|6,194
|21
|Steuben
|6,272
|19
|Suffolk
|193,151
|610
|Sullivan
|6,126
|24
|Tioga
|3,395
|25
|Tompkins
|4,050
|10
|Ulster
|12,972
|53
|Warren
|3,374
|14
|Washington
|2,847
|7
|Wayne
|5,246
|33
|Westchester
|125,487
|315
|Wyoming
|3,239
|8
|Yates
|1,108
|6
Friday, 58 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,450. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|6
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|5
|Kings
|10
|Lewis
|1
|Manhattan
|6
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|5
|Orange
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|2