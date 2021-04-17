Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been a long and extremely difficult time in the lives of New Yorkers, and although I know COVID fatigue is setting in and people are desperate to return to normal, we’re still dealing with a pandemic and we still need to practice the behaviors that keep ourselves and others safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York continues to make progress on vaccinations, and we’re expanding eligibility and opening more pop-up sites across the state to get more shots in arms. That’s good news, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep washing our hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced. The infection rate is a function of what we do to slow the spread, individually and in our communities, and variants of the virus should still be a concern for all of us. We’re moving forward toward the light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to defeat this COVID beast together to get there.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 296,240

Total Positive – 8,235

Percent Positive – 2.78%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.03%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,834 (-50)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -407

Patients Newly Admitted – 532

Hospital Counties – 52

Number ICU – 866 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation – 535 (-8)

Total Discharges – 170,267 (+502)

Deaths – 58

Total Deaths – 41,450

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 109 0.01% 30% Central New York 71 0.01% 31% Finger Lakes 207 0.02% 37% Long Island 613 0.02% 34% Mid-Hudson 395 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 51 0.01% 39% New York City 1935 0.02% 32% North Country 23 0.01% 54% Southern Tier 82 0.01% 47% Western New York 348 0.03% 32% Statewide 3834 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 190 19% Central New York 262 187 29% Finger Lakes 397 248 38% Long Island 859 659 24% Mid-Hudson 678 408 39% Mohawk Valley 97 80 19% New York City 2,559 1996 23% North Country 56 33 45% Southern Tier 126 66 46% Western New York 546 361 35% Statewide 5,816 4228 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 2.25% 2.39% 2.35% Central New York 1.44% 1.43% 1.59% Finger Lakes 3.11% 3.09% 3.22% Long Island 3.50% 3.46% 3.38% Mid-Hudson 3.63% 3.62% 3.54% Mohawk Valley 1.99% 2.00% 1.97% New York City 3.33% 3.27% 3.21% North Country 1.64% 1.68% 1.64% Southern Tier 0.82% 0.81% 0.85% Western New York 4.73% 4.93% 5.25% Statewide 3.05% 3.04% 3.03%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 3.39% 3.45% 3.65% Brooklyn 3.64% 3.83% 4.09% Manhattan 2.08% 2.12% 2.23% Queens 3.80% 3.79% 3.90% Staten Island 4.29% 4.44% 4.50%

Of the 1,979,225 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,609 74 Allegany 3,178 17 Broome 17,360 67 Cattaraugus 5,148 37 Cayuga 5,863 23 Chautauqua 8,378 50 Chemung 7,142 44 Chenango 3,077 19 Clinton 4,528 17 Columbia 3,826 8 Cortland 3,537 9 Delaware 2,156 14 Dutchess 27,902 89 Erie 82,158 627 Essex 1,496 1 Franklin 2,396 7 Fulton 4,057 16 Genesee 5,054 18 Greene 3,118 12 Hamilton 301 0 Herkimer 4,918 9 Jefferson 5,455 14 Lewis 2,453 12 Livingston 3,997 18 Madison 4,292 15 Monroe 60,881 353 Montgomery 3,881 9 Nassau 177,001 602 Niagara 18,211 121 NYC 889,587 4,041 Oneida 21,409 42 Onondaga 35,941 151 Ontario 6,858 30 Orange 46,021 137 Orleans 2,754 13 Oswego 6,972 16 Otsego 3,181 20 Putnam 10,186 52 Rensselaer 10,642 50 Rockland 45,651 124 Saratoga 14,380 57 Schenectady 12,395 38 Schoharie 1,548 5 Schuyler 988 0 Seneca 1,878 12 St. Lawrence 6,194 21 Steuben 6,272 19 Suffolk 193,151 610 Sullivan 6,126 24 Tioga 3,395 25 Tompkins 4,050 10 Ulster 12,972 53 Warren 3,374 14 Washington 2,847 7 Wayne 5,246 33 Westchester 125,487 315 Wyoming 3,239 8 Yates 1,108 6

Friday, 58 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,450. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: