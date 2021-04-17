Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been a long and extremely difficult time in the lives of New Yorkers, and although I know COVID fatigue is setting in and people are desperate to return to normal, we’re still dealing with a pandemic and we still need to practice the behaviors that keep ourselves and others safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York continues to make progress on vaccinations, and we’re expanding eligibility and opening more pop-up sites across the state to get more shots in arms. That’s good news, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep washing our hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced. The infection rate is a function of what we do to slow the spread, individually and in our communities, and variants of the virus should still be a concern for all of us. We’re moving forward toward the light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to defeat this COVID beast together to get there.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 296,240
  • Total Positive – 8,235
  • Percent Positive – 2.78%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.03%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,834 (-50)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -407
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 532
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 866 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 535 (-8)
  • Total Discharges – 170,267 (+502)
  • Deaths – 58
  • Total Deaths – 41,450

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1090.01%30%
Central New York710.01%31%
Finger Lakes2070.02%37%
Long Island6130.02%34%
Mid-Hudson3950.02%44%
Mohawk Valley510.01%39%
New York City19350.02%32%
North Country230.01%54%
Southern Tier820.01%47%
Western New York3480.03%32%
Statewide38340.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23619019%
Central New York26218729%
Finger Lakes39724838%
Long Island85965924%
Mid-Hudson67840839%
Mohawk Valley978019%
New York City2,559199623%
North Country563345%
Southern Tier1266646%
Western New York54636135%
Statewide5,816422828%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region2.25%2.39%2.35%
Central New York1.44%1.43%1.59%
Finger Lakes3.11%3.09%3.22%
Long Island3.50%3.46%3.38%
Mid-Hudson3.63%3.62%3.54%
Mohawk Valley1.99%2.00%1.97%
New York City3.33%3.27%3.21%
North Country1.64%1.68%1.64%
Southern Tier0.82%0.81%0.85%
Western New York4.73%4.93%5.25%
Statewide3.05%3.04%3.03%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx3.39%3.45%3.65%
Brooklyn3.64%3.83%4.09%
Manhattan2.08%2.12%2.23%
Queens3.80%3.79%3.90%
Staten Island4.29%4.44%4.50%

Of the 1,979,225 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,60974
Allegany3,17817
Broome17,36067
Cattaraugus5,14837
Cayuga5,86323
Chautauqua8,37850
Chemung7,14244
Chenango3,07719
Clinton4,52817
Columbia3,8268
Cortland3,5379
Delaware2,15614
Dutchess27,90289
Erie82,158627
Essex1,4961
Franklin2,3967
Fulton4,05716
Genesee5,05418
Greene3,11812
Hamilton3010
Herkimer4,9189
Jefferson5,45514
Lewis2,45312
Livingston3,99718
Madison4,29215
Monroe60,881353
Montgomery3,8819
Nassau177,001602
Niagara18,211121
NYC889,5874,041
Oneida21,40942
Onondaga35,941151
Ontario6,85830
Orange46,021137
Orleans2,75413
Oswego6,97216
Otsego3,18120
Putnam10,18652
Rensselaer10,64250
Rockland45,651124
Saratoga14,38057
Schenectady12,39538
Schoharie1,5485
Schuyler9880
Seneca1,87812
St. Lawrence6,19421
Steuben6,27219
Suffolk193,151610
Sullivan6,12624
Tioga3,39525
Tompkins4,05010
Ulster12,97253
Warren3,37414
Washington2,8477
Wayne5,24633
Westchester125,487315
Wyoming3,2398
Yates1,1086

Friday, 58 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,450. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx6
Dutchess2
Erie5
Kings10
Lewis1
Manhattan6
Montgomery1
Nassau5
Orange1
Otsego1
Queens9
Richmond4
Rockland1
Schuyler1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk1
Westchester2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

