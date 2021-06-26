Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting shots in arms is the key to our future, and we’re offering several exciting incentives to New Yorkers across the state who haven’t yet been vaccinated. Taking the shot protects your family, friends and community, so if you haven’t been vaccinated, please walk into a site or make an appointment today.”


Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 97,020
  • Total Positive – 385
  • Percent Positive – 0.40%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 371 (-44)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 46
  • Patients in ICU – 92 (-2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 45 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 184,613 (83)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 42,957
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 20,945,467
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 117,760
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 431,340
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.8%
     

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, June 23, 2021Thursday, June 24, 2021Friday, June 25, 2021
Capital Region0.43%0.42%0.36%
Central New York0.47%0.46%0.41%
Finger Lakes0.47%0.44%0.40%
Long Island0.37%0.36%0.36%
Mid-Hudson0.33%0.34%0.33%
Mohawk Valley0.27%0.34%0.33%
New York City0.34%0.35%0.36%
North Country0.54%0.61%0.63%
Southern Tier0.41%0.40%0.44%
Western New York0.21%0.20%0.21%
Statewide0.35%0.36%0.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, June 23, 2021Thursday, June 24, 2021Friday, June 25, 2021
Bronx0.35%0.33%0.33%
Kings0.32%0.33%0.36%
New York0.27%0.28%0.29%
Queens0.34%0.37%0.35%
Richmond0.67%0.71%0.74%

Friday, 385 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,096,304. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7282
Allegany3,5610
Broome18,6481
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3422
Chautauqua8,9590
Chemung7,7801
Chenango3,5111
Clinton4,8452
Columbia4,0721
Cortland3,9310
Delaware2,3912
Dutchess29,5011
Erie89,6386
Essex1,5950
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4261
Genesee5,4400
Greene3,4060
Hamilton3150
Herkimer5,2031
Jefferson6,1631
Lewis2,8193
Livingston4,5291
Madison4,5702
Monroe69,1248
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,90728
Niagara20,0550
NYC939,348225
Oneida22,6501
Onondaga39,0070
Ontario7,4100
Orange48,39520
Orleans3,1230
Oswego7,6371
Otsego3,4661
Putnam10,6250
Rensselaer11,2440
Rockland47,00712
Saratoga15,4011
Schenectady13,2160
Schoharie1,6960
Schuyler1,0810
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6614
Steuben6,9674
Suffolk201,34232
Sullivan6,6893
Tioga3,8401
Tompkins4,3570
Ulster13,9251
Warren3,6700
Washington3,1650
Wayne5,7930
Westchester129,81414
Wyoming3,5850
Yates1,1801

Friday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,957. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Erie1
Kings1
Nassau1
Queens1
Rockland1

Friday, 27,575 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 93,637 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region66449411756162894492
Central New York5266918874904303921
Finger Lakes67446212646326976976
Long Island15044743788136299412303
Mid-Hudson1217022273010977948592
Mohawk Valley2599634212422072026
New York City528644514154472793643548
North Country23783510452227131337
Southern Tier3451986343214472566
Western New York72980114776669037876
Statewide11446385275751038141093637

