Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re working to beat back COVID-19 on all fronts, and with more New Yorkers getting vaccinated every day, our future looks bright,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re working to get shots in arms by offering new incentives for New Yorkers at sites across the state. Remember that vaccination is the key to defeating this pandemic for good and moving our state forward, so make an appointment or walk into a site today if you haven’t yet received the shot.”



Monday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 48,317

Total Positive – 368

Percent Positive – 0.76%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.56%

Patient Hospitalization – 330 (-12)

Patients Newly Admitted – 35

Patients in ICU – 80 (-5)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 39 (unchanged)

Total Discharges – 185,133 (+51)

Deaths – 2

Total Deaths – 42,986

Total vaccine doses administered – 21,332,331

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,225

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 285,998

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 64.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 53.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 60.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 54.6%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, July 2, 2021 Saturday, July 3, 2021 Sunday, July 4, 2021 Capital Region 0.34% 0.34% 0.31% Central New York 0.68% 0.66% 0.69% Finger Lakes 0.55% 0.63% 0.62% Long Island 0.46% 0.50% 0.52% Mid-Hudson 0.39% 0.41% 0.43% Mohawk Valley 0.56% 0.55% 0.53% New York City 0.55% 0.59% 0.62% North Country 0.83% 0.77% 0.68% Southern Tier 0.29% 0.28% 0.36% Western New York 0.43% 0.45% 0.48% Statewide 0.51% 0.54% 0.56%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, July 2, 2021 Saturday, July 3, 2021 Sunday, July 4, 2021 Bronx 0.47% 0.51% 0.54% Kings 0.53% 0.55% 0.58% New York 0.42% 0.48% 0.53% Queens 0.55% 0.58% 0.60% Richmond 1.28% 1.36% 1.40%

Sunday, 368 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,099,676. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,739 0 Allegany 3,562 0 Broome 18,669 9 Cattaraugus 5,728 0 Cayuga 6,357 3 Chautauqua 8,966 0 Chemung 7,786 2 Chenango 3,516 0 Clinton 4,855 0 Columbia 4,083 1 Cortland 3,935 0 Delaware 2,395 0 Dutchess 29,524 2 Erie 89,729 12 Essex 1,597 0 Franklin 2,564 0 Fulton 4,432 0 Genesee 5,442 0 Greene 3,406 0 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,209 0 Jefferson 6,187 2 Lewis 2,827 1 Livingston 4,540 0 Madison 4,571 0 Monroe 69,233 11 Montgomery 4,259 0 Nassau 184,153 31 Niagara 20,073 1 NYC 941,330 227 Oneida 22,674 3 Onondaga 39,089 5 Ontario 7,415 1 Orange 48,440 1 Orleans 3,125 0 Oswego 7,641 1 Otsego 3,471 0 Putnam 10,634 2 Rensselaer 11,253 1 Rockland 47,086 5 Saratoga 15,417 0 Schenectady 13,219 0 Schoharie 1,705 0 Schuyler 1,082 0 Seneca 2,013 0 St. Lawrence 6,672 0 Steuben 6,974 1 Suffolk 201,580 25 Sullivan 6,699 0 Tioga 3,843 0 Tompkins 4,364 3 Ulster 13,936 3 Warren 3,680 0 Washington 3,167 0 Wayne 5,800 2 Westchester 129,938 11 Wyoming 3,596 2 Yates 1,180 0

Sunday, two New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,986. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Suffolk 1

Sunday, 6,951 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,089 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: