Gov. Cuomo announces state’s plan for in-home vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 73% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, but the next step in getting to those who haven’t received a shot is on the way. 

Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a plan for those unable to travel to vaccination sites to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their own home. 

New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider. 

If interested in receiving an in-home vaccination, you can contact your county’s department: 

Broome County (607) 778-6133 Ofa@broomecounty.us 8:00am-4:00pm 
Cayuga County (315) 253-1560 cchealth@cayugacounty.us 8:30am-4:30pm (M-F) 
Chemung County (607) 737-5530 www.chemungcountyny.gov/ 8:00am-4:30pm 
Chenango County (607) 337-1660 covid19@co.chenango.ny.us 8:30am-4:30pm 
Clinton County (518) 565-4848 www.clintonhealth.org 8:00am-5:00pm (M-F) 
Cortland County (607) 756-3485 ccaaa@cortland-co.org 8:30am-4:30pm 
Delaware County (607) 832-5750 N/A 8:00am-4:00pm (M-F) 
Herkimer County (315) 867-1121 www.herkimercounty.org 8:00am-4:00pm 
Jefferson County (315) 786-3710 publichealth@co.jefferson.ny.us 8:00am-4:30pm 
Lewis County (315) 376-5453 www.lewiscountypublichealth.com 8:30am-4:30pm 
Madison County (315) 366-2770 health@madisoncounty.ny.gov 8:00am-4:00pm (M-F) 
Oneida County (315) 798-5439 vaccines@ocgov.net 8:30am-4:30pm (M-F) 
Onondaga County (315) 435-2362 or 211 www.ongov.net/health/contact  covidvaccinations@ongov.net 9:00am-4:30pm 
Oswego County (315) 349-3330 healthdepartment@oswegocounty.com 8:30am 4:00pm (M-F) 
Otsego County (607) 547-4232 covidvaccine@otsegocounty.com 8:30am -4:30pm 
Seneca County (315) 539-1920 covidresponse@co.seneca.ny.us 8:30am-5:00pm (M-F) 
St. Lawrence County (315) 386-2325 SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org 8:00am-4:00pm 
Steuben County (607) 664-2298 ext. 4709 mobilevaccine@steubencountyny.gov 8:30am-5:00pm (M-F) 
Tioga County (607) 687-8632 covidvax@tiogacountyny.gov 8:00am-5:00pm 
Tompkins County 211 covid19vaccines@tompkins-co.org 8:30am-5:00pm 

