Gov. Cuomo announces NYS’s Department of Health Cannabinoid Hemp Program now accepting licensing applications

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday announced that the New York State Department of Health is now accepting applications from businesses seeking to operate as cannabinoid hemp processors, retailers or distributors. The applications are available on the Cannabinoid Hemp Program’s webpage here.

In October, Governor Cuomo announced that the Department filed proposed regulations to regulate cannabinoid hemp products in New York State. Cannabinoid hemp products include many CBD products currently available for purchase, including:

Tinctures

Vaporizations

Oils

Topicals

Pills

Capsules

Food or beverages

“Opening the application process for businesses looking to be part of the growing hemp industry in New York State is a critical step in the process of expanding our economy and building back better. Licensing gives processors, distributors and retailers the ability to help ensure the hemp industry’s long-term viability,” Governor Cuomo said. “This exciting opportunity to be a part of the state’s regulated Cannabinoid Hemp Program is great news for farmers and consumers.”

In accordance with legislation signed in 2020 by the Governor, the Department has reportedly created a Cannabinoid Hemp Program. The Program is licensing cannabinoid hemp processors, distributors and retailers and setting quality control standards that all cannabinoid hemp products must meet including manufacturing, packaging and labeling, and laboratory testing requirements. The Program will reportedly help organize and legitimize the growing cannabinoid hemp industry in New York State while protecting consumers from sub-standard and potentially dangerous products at the same time.

In 2015, the Governor launched the Industrial Hemp Agricultural Research Pilot Program, supporting farmers and further boosting economic development in upstate New York. Since then, New York’s hemp program has reportedly expanded significantly, making New York one of the leading hemp producing states in the country. Hemp is said to be a sustainable, carbon-isolating crop that has the ability to be transformed into hundreds of products including textiles, furniture, fuel, food, construction materials and personal care items.

“Opening cannabinoid hemp processor, distributor and retailer applications is the first step to ensuring a safe and regulated supply chain for cannabinoid hemp products in New York State. Licensing will hold processors, distributors and retailers accountable, helping to remove sub-standard and potentially dangerous products from the marketplace,” said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.