Gordman’s discount retail chain opens in Sidney

SIDNEY, NY – A discount retail chain headquartered in Houston has expanded to New York and Pennsylvania, opening 3 dozen new stores simultaneously in small towns across the 2 states.

That includes Sidney, where Gordman’s held its grand opening Tuesday morning.



Roughly 150 people lined up for door prizes and the chance to win a $50 scratch off gift card.

Gordman’s sells home goods and decor, clothing, shoes, handbags, fragrances and more.

Store Manager Melissa Allen says Gordman’s has big brands at low prices.

“Everything is cheap. Cheaper than what you go to the mall for. If you want a shirt, we have shirts for $2.99 which is a brand name shirt. It’s amazing” says Allen

Gordman’s marked the occasion by making a $1,000 donation to the Sidney Junior Senior High School.

The store employs 20 people.

Gordman’s also opened a store in Sayre, Pennsylvania.