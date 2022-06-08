BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Senate candidate Rich David was joined by Republican Senate leaders in introducing a plan to combat rampant inflation.

David, Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Senator Pam Helming held a news conference at the new Mirabito convenience store on Binghamton’s Southside this morning.

The Republicans criticized Democrats in Albany for what they call a failure to address rising consumer prices, especially for gasoline and groceries.

They called for a permanent elimination of the state gas tax along with a raft of tax and regulation-cutting bills they’re calling the End the Exodus Plan.

Ortt says, some Democrats would like to raise the gas tax, something constituents can’t afford.

“The last thing that they’re going to be filling up is the U-Haul as they leave New York. That is happening. Don’t kid yourselves, it’s happening. People are leaving. They cannot afford to stay here. They don’t see the economic opportunity, they don’t see the reason, their kids are leaving, they’re leaving,” he says.

Ortt says most of the Democratic leadership in Albany is from New York City and don’t drive cars so they don’t appreciate how high gas has become.

David, who is running for the 52nd District seat being vacated by Fred Akshar, has a 5 point plan to cut taxes, 4 proposals for reducing the cost of living, and 6 ideas for improving the state’s business climate.